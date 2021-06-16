“Brooklyn Resists” Outdoor Exhibition at the Center for Brooklyn History

From the Brooklyn Public Library’s Center for Brooklyn History (CBH), the Brooklyn Resists outdoor (and online) exhibition will highlight the work of Black Brooklynites from the Civil Rights movement of ’60s through the Black Lives Matter protests of today. Debuting on Juneteenth, the in-person installation will project never-before-exhibited protest imagery and text onto the facade of the CBH at 128 Pierrepont Street, making the work visible to all. Curated by historian Dr Brian Purnell and designed by Little Mega, it will be on display through 30 September. The online iteration will include additional resources and the CBH plans to organize several virtual events. All of this extends from their mission to democratize its archives and develop the most inclusive repository of Brooklyn history. Read more about the free opening event, and the entire exhibition, at the Brooklyn Public Library site.

Image of demonstrators cheering during Downstate Medical Center protests (1963) by Bob Adelman, courtesy of Adelman Images, LP