Link About It: This Week’s Picks

“Brooklyn Resists” Outdoor Exhibition at the Center for Brooklyn History

From the Brooklyn Public Library’s Center for Brooklyn History (CBH), the Brooklyn Resists outdoor (and online) exhibition will highlight the work of Black Brooklynites from abolition through the Black Lives Matter protests of today. Debuting on Juneteenth, the in-person installation will project never-before-exhibited protest imagery and text onto the facade of the CBH at 128 Pierrepont Street, making the work visible to all. Curated by historian Dr Brian Purnell and designed by Little Mega, it will be on display through 30 September. The online iteration will include additional resources and the CBH plans to organize several virtual events. All of this extends from their mission to democratize the archives and develop the most inclusive repository of Brooklyn history. Read more about the free opening event, and the entire exhibition, at the Brooklyn Public Library site.

Image of demonstrators cheering during Downstate Medical Center protests (1963) by Bob Adelman, courtesy of Adelman Images, LP

SpaceBok, the Robot Being Designed to Walk on Mars

Wheels may be a more stable means to roam around the challenging terrain of Mars, but they limit where robots can go. In fact, to date, all of the robots scouring the surface of the Red Planet have been on wheels. Thus, scientists from Switzerland’s ETH Zurich and Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research have developed distinct robotic legs on their small quadrupedal robot, SpaceBok. This endearing robot, whose four legs mimic those of a medium-sized antelope known as a springbok, would provide access to the landscape scientists presently do not have. To get there, however, the scientists will need to perfect everything from its “static gait” to its various types of feet, as well as the algorithm that determines its pathfinding strategy. Read more about the technical developments and design process so far—and watch videos of the SpaceBok climbing up steep, rocky terrain in a controlled setting—at Wired.

Image courtesy of Elias Hampp/ETH Zurich

Mirna Pierre’s “View” Typeface is a Tribute to Black Designers

Drawing inspiration from the ’70s, Orlando-based designer Mirna Pierre created her new typeface, called View, with Black designers in mind—to honor those across history, pay homage to her peers and inspire those of the future. Curvy, bold and decidedly retro (without being gimmicky), View was made as part of the AIGA SPORT Mentorship program. “I just want people to appreciate my work for what it is,” she tells Ayla Angelos at It’s Nice That. “If they’re able to learn something new and go on a journey of their own to find out more about Black designers and their untold history, then that’s a win.” Read more at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Mirna Pierre

NASA’s List of Plants That Best Filter Indoor Air

NASA’s 1989 Clean Air Study ascertained that certain plants act as an effective natural filter and remove organic pollutants from the air in enclosed spaces. To counter the effects of reduced ventilation in buildings at the time, and the lack of fresh air in this abodes, researchers documented the percentage of chemicals (like formaldehyde) that were naturally removed from sealed spaces within 24-hour periods by plants. 18 of them—including the pothos plant, aloe vera, peace lily, heartleaf philodendron, red-edged dracaena and weeping fig—proved most effective. See the full list at designboom.

Image courtesy of The Sill

Tarkett’s Nature-Inspired Premium Vinyl Floor Tiles + Planks

French flooring brand Tarkett looked to nature for the 100 finishes available on the vinyl tiles and planks within their new iD Inspiration collection, which includes iterations ranging from a vintage zinc pattern in a silver colorway to Scandinavian oak in medium beige and classic terrazzo in terracotta. To achieve a feeling of authenticity, the innovative luxury brand digitally printed directly from scans of real wood and stone, harnessing “natural grains, textures and imperfections,” according to Dezeen. Further, no repetition can be found within any 12 square meter of flooring. This vinyl has been designed to sustain moderate to high footfall and resist scratches and stains. Read more at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Tarkett

Link About It is our filtered look at the web, shared daily in Link and on social media, and rounded up every Saturday morning. Hero image courtesy of Tarkett