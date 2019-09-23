Understanding the Bubbles at the Center of the Milky Way

First spotted in the 1980s, a massive filament-like structure has been seen in the Milky Way some 100 times over the past 30+ years. With the supermassive black hole at its center, its “billowy lobes resemble the two halves of an hourglass” as they stretch out in opposite directions. Now, South Africa’s pioneering MeerKAT radio-telescope has revealed that electrons buzzing around inside are producing radio waves. Researchers believe it could be the result of a massive explosion of hot gas from within that forced particles out without piercing the membrane-like boundary. Read more at the Atlantic.

