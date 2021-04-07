Cairo Hosts Real Mummy Parade For National Museum of Egyptian Civilization Opening

To commemorate the opening of Cairo’s National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies were carefully paraded across the city in elaborately decorated, oxygen-free nitrogen capsules alongside costumed performers. The final destination was their new resting place within the walls of the long-awaited museum. Artnet explains, “Safely moving the millennia-old remains was a multimillion-dollar affair that involved building special shock-absorbent vehicles as well as repaving the roads along the route to ensure a smooth ride.” The 18 kings and four queens will be on view in the museum’s royal hall starting 18 April, though the museum itself opened its doors on 4 April. See photos of the parade and learn more about the museum at Artnet.

Image courtesy of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization