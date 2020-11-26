Cam Chambers: Used To

An upbeat single from New Kensington, Pennsylvania-based R&B singer Cam Chambers’ debut album, Prodigal, “Used To” harkens back to dark nights on the dance floor. Groovy and a bit grimy, each verse offers several commands: to get down (“like we used to”) with steps to follow. The track was produced by Bobby Webster and DanSully, and includes additional instrumental elements from Chambers. The album’s art direction—which includes an album trailer shot in the artist’s hometown—was handled by local creative agency HOUNDS.