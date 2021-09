Clever and catchy, the debut single “Chaise Longue” from Wet Leg (aka Isle of Wight-born duo Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) burrows into the brain and throws a witty, wild dance party within. The sunny track blends post-punk, alt-rock and French disco into something delightful and danceable. Its official music video underscores the silly vibe to perfection.