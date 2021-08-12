Illustrator Carlo Stanga’s Vibrant Visual Essays with Moleskine

Italian illustrator Carlo Stanga has partnered with Moleskine on three storybooks (and a limited edition notebook series), each of which is dedicated to either NYC, London or Milan. Within this “I Am The City” series, Stanga brings these international capital cities to life through compelling artistic takes on their landmarks and inhabitants in his vibrant signature style. “Cities are similar to people in that they are unique with lots of character, history and charm,” Stanga tells Surface. Read more about his creative process, and the collaboration, at Surface.

Image courtesy of Carlo Stanga and Moleskine