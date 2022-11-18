David Hockney Immersive Show Slated to Open in London

Opening at London’s Lightroom in January 2023, the multi-sensory exhibition David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) will pair digital projection with immersive audio. This confluence of technology aims to bring several Hockney works to life, from iconic paintings to new pieces. Presented in six chapters, the show incorporates narration by Hockney and an original score by composer Nico Muhly. The experience runs for 50 minutes. Read more about the ambitious installation at Wallpaper*.

Image courtesy of David Hockney