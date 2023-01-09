Debby Friday: SO HARD TO TELL

Debby Friday’s debut full-length album, GOOD LUCK, is set for release 24 March and follows the Nigerian-born, Toronto-based artist’s previous two EPs. An R&B track with electronic pop tinges, “SO HARD TO TELL” is layered, dramatic and just a little off-kilter. “I have a lower register and speak with vocal fry so I don’t know what came over me when I made this track,” she shares in a statement. “I have never in my life sung like this before and I had no idea I could even make these kinds of sounds with my voice. There’s no pitch effects on ‘SO HARD TO TELL,’ it’s all me.”