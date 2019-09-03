Duckwrth: Crush

Duckwrth’s “Crush” acts as a confessional—”I’m a habitual crusher,” Duckwrth (aka Jared Lee) tells Billboard (who exclusively premiered the track’s video). The LA-based artist blends hip-hop and R&B to deliver a danceable track, and the accompanying video features enticing choreography. When Duckwrth picks up a new dance partner—which he does on three occasions; inside his apartment, on the sidewalk and at a local restaurant—it’s hard not to join in. He’ll be on tour through December.