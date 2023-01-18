England Bans Single-Use Plastic Cutlery and Plates

Set to take effect in October this year, single-use plastic cutlery and plates, as well as polystyrene trays have been banned by the British Government. The ban is directed toward cafes and restaurants, but will apply to supermarkets and stores through a separate measure that will also see manufacturers be responsible for disposal costs within the next two years. Scotland and Wales already have similar restrictions in effect. It’s one of hopefully many new regulations to reduce pollution in England (where “government figures suggest that 1.1 billion single-use plates and more than four billion pieces of plastic cutlery are used”) and beyond. Read more at BBC.

Image courtesy of Unsplash/Padraig Treanor