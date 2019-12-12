Hawaii Moves to Ban Single-Use Takeout Containers

Part of a comprehensive plan to drastically reduce single-use plastic reliance within the state, Hawaii passed a ban on plastic takeout containers—plates, bowls, cups, utensils, straws, foam containers, and more. The plan (formally named Bill 40) will roll out over two years, allowing restaurants and other purveyors the opportunity to convert to more sustainable options. Two exceptions will remain even after two years: raw fish and meat will still be packaged in single-use plastics to prevent food-borne illness from spreading or contaminating other goods. Read more at Mic.

