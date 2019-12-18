Strokes Dummer Fabrizio Moretti Collaborates With Art Dealer Fabrizio Moretti On Sotheby’s Auction

For today’s live, no-reserve Sotheby’s auction, Fabrizio Moretti x Fabrizio Moretti: In Passing, two collaborators with the same name have brought together an extraordinary, unexpected exhibition of “Old Masters,” installed in NYC as a maze-like experience. The Strokes’ drummer, who goes by “Fab,” worked with the acclaimed Italian art dealer and collector to tell the auction’s narrative and lay out its immersive structure. Painting and sculptures by the likes of Taddeo di Bartolo, René Frémi and Battistello Caracciolo speak from corners and nooks and toy with the idea of perspective. It’s a clever move from Sotheby’s—with a charitable component, as a portion of the proceeds will go to organizations chosen by the Morettis: the International Rescue Committee and the Fabrizio Moretti Foundation. Learn more on YouTube.

Via youtube.com Posted on