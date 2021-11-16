Field Guide feat. Begonia: Parachutes

An epic, emotional undertaking, Winnipeg-based recording artist Field Guide (aka Dylan MacDonald) will honor Coldplay’s seminal album Parachutes from 2000 with a complete reimagining of all 10 tracks. The second single to be released from this series of covers, “Parachutes,” features harmonies from Canadian pop singer-songwriter Begonia. The entrancing song barely reaches one minute in length, but its beauty stretches far beyond. “A lot of the melodic and chordal choices have greatly impacted the direction in which my ear leans,” MacDonald tells us. “Having the opportunity to dive in and immerse myself in ‘Parachutes’ has been super-interesting—lots of ‘Ah, that’s probably where that tendency comes from’ and then also new little tricks that are popping up in new songs I’m writing now.” He adds, “I generally gravitate to more intimate/close-sounding recordings as opposed to the more rocking/loud production of the original album versions, so that also helped to take the songs in a quite different but neat direction right off the hop.” This riveting release follows MacDonald’s cover of “Yellow,” where he was joined by singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine.