Free Live Conversations at “TED Connects: Community and Hope”

With a captivating roster of speakers that aims to tackle topics plaguing the world at large, the series TED Connects: Community and Hope will provide free, daily conversations this week—commencing 23 March with Harvard Medical School’s Susan A David, PhD on emotional agility. Bill Gates will follow up his much-discussed TED Talk with more insight on the healthcare system on Tuesday 24 March. And the rest of the week will feature Gary Liu, CEO of the South China Morning Post; Seth Berkley, epidemiologist and head of GAVI, the vaccine alliance; and Priya Parker, author, The Art of Gathering. Head of TED Chris Anderson will host the series, which is moderated by Whitney Pennington Rodgers, TED’s current affairs curator. Visit the TED Connects site at 12PM EST to catch each conversation.

