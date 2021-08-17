Gift of Gab: Vice Grip

Rapper Gift of Gab—born Timothy Parker, one half of celebrated hip-hop duo Blackalicious and member of the Quannum Projects collaborative—sadly passed away in June, but was poised to release his fourth solo album, Finding Inspiration Somehow. The record’s lead single “Vice Grip” wholly showcases Gab’s remarkable cadence and style. His immediately recognizable voice bounces meticulously over the jagged beat, made by frequent collaborator Nick Andre. The fellow Bay Area artist says of the track, “‘Vice Grip’ isn’t the type of beat that I would normally send Gab, but I’m glad I did because he absolutely destroyed it in my opinion… I’ve never met anyone that had that same kind of drive and passion for what he did as Gab did.”