London-based duo Girlhood (aka Christian Pinchbeck and Tessa Cavanna) share “Sister,” another glowing track from their forthcoming, self-titled debut album. Cavanna’s charismatic vocals weave soulful spirit throughout the catchy tune. In a statement accompanying the release, Cavanna shares that “For me, ‘Sister’ is about celebrating love in all her shapes, colors and sounds! These beautiful people throw their loving arms around us! I am thankful for Love and for ALL my sisters!”