From Graham Coxon’s soundtrack for the return of Netflix’s pitch-black comedy The End of The F***ing World 2, “She Knows” channels the same eerie, unsettling energy found in the series. It also calls to mind some of Coxon’s moody, melodic music as a member of Blur. This original track was released alongside Coxon’s cover of Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” and more new music is expected on 8 November.