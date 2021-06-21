H.E.R. feat. Thundercat: Bloody Waters

Smooth, soulful and sultry, “Bloody Waters” from H.E.R.’s debut full-length studio album, Back of My Mind, features Thundercat and KAYTRANADA. Mellifluous vocals by H.E.R. (aka Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) glide effortlessly over the mellow instrumental, one of the 21 songs from the album, which also features cameos from Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Baby. She says of the record, “This collection of songs comes from feelings and thoughts that I’ve had in the back of mind. That’s where I live sometimes. Some things I talk about in my music and other things I may have been afraid to say or admit. I’m finding freedom in being truthful with expression.”