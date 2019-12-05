Harmony Korine’s Experimental Film “Duck Duck” For Gucci’s Snap Spectacles 3

Shot using Snap’s Spectacles 3, acclaimed (and experimental) filmmaker Harmony Korine’s short “Duck Duck” takes viewers on a bonkers ride through Miami. From colorful, bulbous animal costumes to a man prowling the city on a skateboard (dressed like a hot dog), the immersive video employs several of Snapchat’s 3D effects and reality augmentation. It made its premiere during Miami Art Week in conjunction with the release of Gucci’s limited edition Spectacles 3, designed by Korine, as well. The cult filmmakers unbridled vision emphasizes the value of spontaneous storytelling and the capabilities of wearable cinematic tools. See the video on YouTube now.

