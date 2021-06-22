Historic Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Reopens

After 16 years closed to the public due to necessary renovation and restoration, landmark Paris department store La Samaritaine reopens. Its historic Art Nouveau and Art Deco attributes are now interwoven with dazzling contemporary enhancements—like an undulating glass intervention by SANAA and interiors from Yabu Pushelberg. La Samaritaine, which is owned by LVMH, rises in the heart of Paris (its iconic Art Nouveau façade adorns what is now called the Pont-Neuf Building because of its location). Read more about the way history was highlighted, and see many more images, at designboom.

Image courtesy of LVMH