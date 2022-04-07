How Mushrooms Talk To Each Other

A new study (led by professor Andrew Adamatzky at the University of the West of England) has found that mushrooms communicate with each other via electrical signals that are similar to human speech—making them “champignon communicators.” This theory is thanks to an experiment where the team analyzed electrical spikes in four species: enoki, split gill, ghost and caterpillar fungi. This was done by inserting “tiny microelectrodes into substrates colonized by their patchwork of hyphae threads, their mycelia.” The belief is not only that mushrooms communicate, but that they do so in order to share information about food or “injury with distant parts of themselves, or with hyphae-connected partners such as trees.” Read more about this fascinating find at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Florian van Duyn/Unsplash