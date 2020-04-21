Iggy Pop feat. Bootsy Collins: Family Affair (Sly & The Family Stone Cover)

Back in 1985, Iggy Pop teamed up with fellow icon Bootsy Collins for a cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s glorious, 1971 psychedelic funk/soul classic “Family Affair.” He’s released it for free download today—his 73rd birthday. The Godfather of Punk (born James Newell Osterberg Jr) tells BBC 6Music’s Lauren Laverne, “I’ve always loved this song, it came out when I was kinda on the ropes in 1971. There’s a lot of truth in it, especially in the second verse, about all sorts of questions that are coming around again now.” While remaining mostly faithful to the original, Iggy Pop brings his immediately recognizable baritone to the song—which has a lighter, almost ’80s poolside pop vibe this time around.