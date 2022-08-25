Iron & Wine feat. Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart: That’s How You Know (Lori McKenna Cover)

Iron & Wine (aka singer-songwriter Sam Beam) has collaborated with vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of Chicago art-rock band Finom (formerly known as Ohmme) for an eerie, enveloping and textured cover of folk singer Lori McKenna’s “That’s How You Know.” The track will appear on a four-song Lori McKenna cover EP from Beam, Cunningham and Stewart, entitled LORI, out September 16. Nebila Oguz conceptualized, directed and animated the equally mesmerizing music video.