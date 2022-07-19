Macie Stewart: Maya, Please

Chicago-based Macie Stewart (of OHMME, Marrow and now-defunct group Kids These Days) released their debut solo album Mouth Full of Glass last year, and now shares “Maya, Please” which will appear as a bonus track on the record when it’s released outside the US in November. The minimal but lush track—a plea for forgiveness underpinned by gentle guitar and ethereal strings—comes accompanied by a lovely animated video by Izzi Vasquez. “Asking for forgiveness is a central and obvious theme of this song, but much of it is about feeling angry at yourself and asking someone to forgive you when you haven’t yet forgiven yourself. The A part of the song is externalizing the situation, and the B part of the song is sort of an internal monologue of the same thing,” Stewart says in a statement. “I imagine it as one of those imaginary conversations you have in your head while you’re sitting and thinking by yourself.”