Japanese Breakfast feat. So!YoON!: Be Sweet (Korean Version)

First appearing on Japanese Breakfast’s beloved 2021 album, Jubilee, the saccharine “Be Sweet” has been reworked and rereleased as a special Korean language version featuring So!YoON! of South Korean indie-rock band SE SO NEON. Michelle Zauner, Japanese Breakfast’s front-woman, says “We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul. I’m very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago. So!YoON! is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.” The track maintains all its original uplifting, buoyant energy that’s bolstered by the neon animated visualizer by Mary Vertulfo.