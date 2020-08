Producer Jim-E Stack’s newest single, “Sweet Summer Sweat,” uses an “unlived memory of young summer love” as its foundation, the artist (aka James Stack) says. The song features LA-based singer Dijon, whose freestyle vocals include the chorus: “Keep your hand in my / Pocket / Sweet, sweet, sweet summer sweat.” Stack’s distorted, guitar-heavy melody acts as the ideal backdrop for Dijon’s crooning, which conveys the familiar story of a summer romance.