Joni Mitchell feat. Brandi Carlile: Both Sides Now (Live at Newport Folk Festival)

At a surprise performance during this year’s Newport Folk Festival, appropriately entitled Joni Jam, the legendary Joni Mitchell returned to the stage for her first full set since 2000. Mitchell, who previously played the Newport Folk Festival in 1969, was joined by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who offered vocal contributions to many tracks, including a moving rendition of “Both Sides Now.” Since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell has rarely made public appearances. This star-studded return from the 78-year-old artist will be long remembered.