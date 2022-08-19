Allison Russell feat. Brandi Carlile: You’re Not Alone

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and activist Allison Russell enlisted Brandi Carlile for the empowering duet “You’re Not Alone.” Russell wrote and produced the dual-language country-folk track, which includes stirring string contributions from Sista Strings (aka Monique Ross, Chauntee Ross and Larissa Maestro). “Every child deserves to be loved and protected. Our families with LGBTQIA+ parents are just as precious. No one should be forced into the sacred role of parenthood against their will. Human Rights are worth fighting for,” Russell says in a statement. Aligning with those values, all Bandcamp proceeds from the track will go toward The Looking Out Foundation, Everytown Support Fund and Fight For Reproductive Rights Campaign.