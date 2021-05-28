Joseph Reuben: Life in Colour

LA-based recording artist, composer and fine artist Joseph Reuben recorded one song every day for a month while in lockdown with his family in London last year. Earlier in 2021, he asked his social media audience to listen to one-minute slivers of these tracks and vote on which he should release. As a result, “Life in Colour,” a soaring pop anthem, is Reuben’s debut track. Though the artist played shows as early as 2010 in NYC, this is his first solo release—and with its inspiring sonic palette and empowered vocals, we look forward to more.