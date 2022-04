Equal parts elegant and eerie, Kadhja Bonet’s “Dear Gina” is a luminescent, lo-fi track that’s imbued with atmospheric ’80s synths. It’s the companion piece of “Delphine” (which begins “What’s it mean Delphine? This letter you wrote to me”) from her 2018 debut album Childqueen. As Bonet explains, “‘Dear Gina’ is… for anyone who ever wondered what Delphine’s letter said.” The gorgeous song comes accompanied by an equally mesmerizing video.