Following last year’s If Not Now Then When EP, Kaisha releases the silky “Ego.” The synth-heavy song comes from the Malaysia-born, UK-based artist growing weary of toxic men. “This track is about men who pretend to be good guys,” she says in a statement. “I often hear stories of situations where they’re incredibly nice to their friends but completely the opposite when it comes to the person in a relationship with them. Almost like a facade that they keep up for the outside world but when they’re complacent, their true colors shine through. Save us the time and don’t pretend to be something you’re not.”
Kaisha: Ego