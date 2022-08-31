Kaisha: Ego

Following last year’s If Not Now Then When EP, Kaisha releases the silky “Ego.” The synth-heavy song comes from the Malaysia-born, UK-based artist growing weary of toxic men. “This track is about men who pretend to be good guys,” she says in a statement. “I often hear stories of situations where they’re incredibly nice to their friends but completely the opposite when it comes to the person in a relationship with them. Almost like a facade that they keep up for the outside world but when they’re complacent, their true colors shine through. Save us the time and don’t pretend to be something you’re not.”