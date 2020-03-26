Artist Kate Shepherd’s Video Walk-Through of Her Galerie Lelong Exhibit, “Surveillance”

“While you’re looking at the paintings, they’re reflecting you,” artist Kate Shepherd explains in her three-minute walk through of Surveillance, her captivating, highly conceptual show at NYC’s Galerie Lelong & Co. Shepherd began this series in 2017, with the intention to have the shifting, reflective quality of each painting’s enamel surface be the subject itself. She refers to the process behind the works as puzzles she needed to complete—and some are born from what the gallery refers to as a referential loop. On pause for global health concerns, the exhibition (and more on the meticulous, thoughtful process) can be accessed through Shepherd’s video on Vimeo, as well as at the Galerie Lelong & Co site.

