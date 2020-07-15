Durational Artist Miles Greenberg’s Uninterrupted 24-Hour Performance, “OYSTERKNIFE”

Held within Montreal’s Centre Phi and presented through the Marina Abramović Institute (MAI), durational artist Miles Greenberg’s “OYSTERKNIFE” will be an uninterrupted 24-hour performance. Greenberg—whose six-hour “PNEUMOTHERAPY (II)” performance moved onlookers at Galerie Perrotin in NYC earlier this year—will attempt to walk atop a flat conveyor belt for all of “OYSTERKNIFE.” The performance’s title references author Zora Neale-Hurston’s 1928 essay How It Feels To Be Colored Me, wherein she says that she does not “weep at the world […] I’m too busy sharpening my oyster knife.” Stream the performance through MAI from 4PM on 16 July to 4PM on 17 July.

