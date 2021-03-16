Kiefer: Superhero

Pianist and producer Kiefer (aka Kiefer Shackelford) is poised to release Between Days this spring, and from it comes the breezy, jazzy instrumental “Superhero.” The laidback tune—accompanied by an animated video from Mason London—incorporates plenty of boom-bap and tinkling keys that lend an almost improv element. The LA-based artist (who has collaborated with Mndsgn and Anderson .Paak) says, “This came from an idea I recorded in 2018, but fleshed out in 2020. This song makes me feel like a fuckin’ superhero. The piano tone is my cape and you can hear it flapping in the wind.”