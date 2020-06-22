Knwledge: KOKO EP

One of four tapes dropped in the last week by prolific producer Knxwledge (aka Glen Boothe), KOKO EP proves to be the most straightforward, but that doesn’t make it any less exceptional. Technically, it’s a follow-up to Boothe’s 1988 album (released in March), yet KOKO also creates space for tracks that might not have fit on that record. Hard-hitting and tight, as if it was concentrated for the occasion, the EP is just seven minutes total. Each of the five tracks offers something different while maintaining a cohesive and sonically connected sound that emphasizes the producer’s range.