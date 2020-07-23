Kris Lemsalu Malone + Kyp Malone Lemsalu’s “Love Song Sing Along (Once Again With Feeling!)” Exhibit

Acclaimed Estonian artist Kris Lemsalu Malone (who represented the Baltic nation at 2019’s Venice Biennale) and her husband Kyp Malone Lemsalu (of the band TV on the Radio) have partnered once again, this time on an imaginative, immersive exhibition for Tallinn’s Kai Art Center. It’s a rebirth (and extension) of their KW Institute for Contemporary Art exhibit which shuttered early in Berlin because of COVID-19. For Love Song Sing Along (Once Again With Feeling!), the Brooklyn-based couple populate their own version of a creation myth with an array of characters—as eccentric sculptures and upon tapestries. As with their previous collaborations, Kyp has built the exhibitions soundscape, too. See more of the installation images at Kai Art Center’s site.

Image courtesy of Stanislav Stepaško