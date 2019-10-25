Lapalux feat. Lilia: Limb To Limb

Lapalux (aka Essex-based producer Stuart Howard) previews his forthcoming album, Amnioverse (out 8 November on Brainfeeder), with an ambient, breakbeat-influenced track featuring singer Lilia. Howard’s prowess as a producer, though, lies in fusing influences to form an entirely fresh sound. Throughout the middle section of this track, a crunchy, digital drumbeat juxtaposes Lilia’s airy vocals; later, another layer of industrial, space-like notes chimes in. The result is a track rich with texture and devoid of a clearcut genre.