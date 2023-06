teddy<3 (aka Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Teddy Geiger) has released an electric, dreamlike new single “True Love,” the first from her forthcoming record, Teresa. “The music originated from some ambient amp noise I had recorded and tuned and layered, a fuzzy little form emerged out of that,” Geiger says of the track. “‘True Love’ is about living truth, being honest with yourself, and knowing when to walk away.”