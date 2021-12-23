Listen To Free Fire Island DJ Sets From 1981 to 1999

Referred to as “The Pine Walk Collection,” over 200 tapes of DJ sets from 1981 through 1999 were discovered in a recently purchased Pine Walk home on the queer safe haven and LGBTQ+ summer vacation destination Fire Island. Right now, the sets—which feature DJs including Michael Jorba, Teri Beaudoin and Giancarlo—can be listened to for free through Mixcloud. As Matt Moen says at Paper, “Filled with countless hours of vintage house and disco, this archive of DJ sets from Fire Island’s heyday is not only an amazing glimpse of that nightlife, but also just a solid collection of mixes that still hold up today.” Read more about the discovery there.

Image courtesy of Getty/ Hiroyuki Ito