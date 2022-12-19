Little Simz: Broken

Little Simz’s just-released fifth studio album, NO THANK YOU, comes accompanied by a short film directed by Gabriel Moses. Across 11 minutes, the riveting piece features five tracks from the 10-track album and was shot outside of Paris at Chateau de Millemont. A standout from the album, “Broken” (appearing at 4:30 in the short film) is self-reflective, mindful, brutally honest and triumphant. The artist says in a statement about the album, “Had to channel it somehow, this is the only way I know.”