Loretta Lynn: Story of My Life

Posted by
Posted on
ListenCulture

The closing track on Loretta Lynn’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful 42nd solo studio album, Van Lear Rose, “Story of My Life” is a heartwarming example of the singer-songwriter’s deeply personal narrative lyricism. Lynn, who passed away at age 90 on 4 October, amassed a devout following over her six-decade career, commencing with her first hit single, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” in 1966 and including the beloved anthem “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in 1970. Lynn, who had no formal musical training, accrued 24 chart-topping singles and 11 number one albums. 2004’s Van Lear Rose, which was produced by the White Stripes’ Jack White (and can no longer be found on streaming platforms), was a grand return to form for Lynn—though it was far from her last masterpiece—her 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough, was released 19 March 2021.