Loretta Lynn: Story of My Life

The closing track on Loretta Lynn’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful 42nd solo studio album, Van Lear Rose, “Story of My Life” is a heartwarming example of the singer-songwriter’s deeply personal narrative lyricism. Lynn, who passed away at age 90 on 4 October, amassed a devout following over her six-decade career, commencing with her first hit single, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” in 1966 and including the beloved anthem “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in 1970. Lynn, who had no formal musical training, accrued 24 chart-topping singles and 11 number one albums. 2004’s Van Lear Rose, which was produced by the White Stripes’ Jack White (and can no longer be found on streaming platforms), was a grand return to form for Lynn—though it was far from her last masterpiece—her 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough, was released 19 March 2021.