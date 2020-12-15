Madlib + Four Tet: Road of The Lonely Ones

Madlib (aka Otis Jackson Jr) and Four Tet (aka Kieran Hebden) have joined forces for a collaborative album called Sound Ancestors that promises to be an immersive listening experience. As Hebden explains, “He is always making loads of music in all sorts of styles and I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib solo album. Not made into beats for vocalists to use but instead arranged into tracks that could all flow together in an album designed to be listened to start to finish.” The first song from the record (set for release next year), “Road of The Lonely Ones” combines tender falsetto, soulful backing vocals and crumbly percussion for a rich, melancholy song that sounds truly timeless.