Madonna Skates Central Park’s DiscoOasis To Celebrate Her Album Release

Amidst the nostalgic neon lights and shimmering disco balls that currently populate Central Park’s Wollman Rink, Madonna and music industry legend Nile Rodgers donned roller skates to celebrate Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, the pop star’s spectacular new greatest hits remix release. The summertime pop-up venue within the rink, named DiscoOasis, is open to the public through mid-September—and features immersive theatrical elements along with skate rentals.

It was there that Madge mingled with guests who sipped Belvedere Vodka cocktails until Rodgers (who produced the iconic 1984 album Like a Virgin, among many other hits) asked her to skate around with him. Listen to Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones online now.

Hero image courtesy of Ricardo Gomes, slideshow images by BFA/Ben Rosser