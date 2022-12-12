Marcus Strickland Twi-Life: Amygdala

Saxophonist, clarinetist and producer Marcus Strickland shares his latest Twi-Life track, the captivating, undulating “Amygdala.” The music was written in response to a silent film of Madaline Riley dancing that director Petra Richterová sent Strickland, who matched his solos with her movements. He explains in a statement, “At times I feel that using the heart as a metaphor for our feelings can make us forget that emotions are a form of intelligence, so much so that they are located in the center of the brain, sandwiched between the location of our memories. I feel emotions are the most human part about us, and serve as evidence of purpose, a divine intelligence, a creator.”