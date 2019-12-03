Massive Attack and Manchester University Track Music Industry’s Carbon Footprint

Legendary Bristol-based outfit Massive Attack is turning over data from various tours and recording stints to Manchester University in the name of research. The Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research will use the volunteered information to assess the primary sources of carbon emissions within the industry, from “band travel and production, audience transport and venue.” Massive Attack has already been attempting to offset their carbon footprint for the better part of 20 years (by planting trees and donating money) but realized that doing so created “an illusion that high-carbon activities enjoyed by wealthier individuals can continue.” With researchers, they’re working now to assess the activities and seek ways to reduce emissions altogether, directly confronting our habits once and for all. Read more at The Guardian.

