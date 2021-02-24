Mayonnaise Mends Endangered Turtles Clogged With Tar

An oil spill off Israel’s Mediterranean coast has impacted the water’s population of endangered green sea turtles. At the country’s National Sea Turtle Rescue Center, medical assistants stumbled upon an unexpected way to break down the sticky substance and its leftover residue: mayonnaise. “They came to us full of tar. All their trachea from inside and outside was full of tar,” Guy Ivgy, an assistant at the center, tells The Associated Press. A diet of mostly mayonnaise (along with the extra nutrients turtles need) proved effective in clearing the turtles’ tracheas and digestive tracts. The process will take a week or two, but the center anticipates all turtles will make a full recovery and be released back into the wild. Read more at AP News.

Image courtesy of AP Photo / Ariel Schalit