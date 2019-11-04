Miami Art Week 2019: Previewing The Contemporary and Digital Art Fair

For 2019’s upcoming Miami Art Week, The Contemporary and Digital Art Fair (CADAF) is partnering with the Wynwood Business Improvement District to bring a dazzling digital display to Mana Wynwood from 5 to 8 December. Celebrating new media art, the event will be a tremendous exhibition of some of the most exciting future-forward artists, galleries and institutions—with works spanning VR, interactive installations, blockchain, and performance, as well as video and sculpture.
We’re thrilled to exclusively announce the artists who will be showing there this year. Among others, CADAF will show the work of Benton C Bainbridge (an artist who does everything from AV improv to site-specific installations with custom AV and live visuals and video), conceptual artist Kevin Abosch (who works across photography, AI and blockchain), Sofia Crespo (who is particularly interested in bio-inspired technologies), and Ben Snell (whose exploration of materialities and ecology in computation contrast tradition in his work).
In addition to the opportunity to explore stunning immersive pieces, guests will be able to attend performances, artist discussions and workshops during the four-day show. Elena Zavelev—CADAF founder and CEO—says, “We are delighted to be bringing to Wynwood both traditional art collectors and some of the brightest minds in the creative art and tech fields.”
Here is the list of artists already confirmed for the show:
Benton C Bainbridge
Daniel Ambrosi
Kirill Rave
Duke Railey
Volkmar Klien
Tommy Hartung
Eve Sussman
Yu Hong
Christian Lemmerz
Tony Oursler
Erik Parker
Nikita Shalenny
Dmitri Cherniak
Ben Snell
Zack Bodtorf
Manolo Gamboa Naon
Helena Sarin
Dave Mrugala
Jared Tarbell
Memo Akten
Espen Kluge
David Young
Sofia Crespo
Tom White
Cornelia Sollfrank
John Watkinson and Matt Hall
Rob Myers
Ed Fornieles
Kevin Abosch
Contemporary and Digital Art Fair (CADAF) hosts its VIP opening party Thursday 5 December, and then runs 6-8 December. Tickets are available online now.
Images courtesy of CADAF