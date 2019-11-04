Miami Art Week 2019: Previewing The Contemporary and Digital Art Fair

Scroll down to see more content

For 2019’s upcoming Miami Art Week, The Contemporary and Digital Art Fair (CADAF) is partnering with the Wynwood Business Improvement District to bring a dazzling digital display to Mana Wynwood from 5 to 8 December. Celebrating new media art, the event will be a tremendous exhibition of some of the most exciting future-forward artists, galleries and institutions—with works spanning VR, interactive installations, blockchain, and performance, as well as video and sculpture.

We’re thrilled to exclusively announce the artists who will be showing there this year. Among others, CADAF will show the work of Benton C Bainbridge (an artist who does everything from AV improv to site-specific installations with custom AV and live visuals and video), conceptual artist Kevin Abosch (who works across photography, AI and blockchain), Sofia Crespo (who is particularly interested in bio-inspired technologies), and Ben Snell (whose exploration of materialities and ecology in computation contrast tradition in his work).

In addition to the opportunity to explore stunning immersive pieces, guests will be able to attend performances, artist discussions and workshops during the four-day show. Elena Zavelev—CADAF founder and CEO—says, “We are delighted to be bringing to Wynwood both traditional art collectors and some of the brightest minds in the creative art and tech fields.”

Here is the list of artists already confirmed for the show:

Benton C Bainbridge

Daniel Ambrosi

Kirill Rave

Duke Railey

Volkmar Klien

Tommy Hartung

Eve Sussman

Yu Hong

Christian Lemmerz

Tony Oursler

Erik Parker

Nikita Shalenny

Dmitri Cherniak

Ben Snell

Zack Bodtorf

Manolo Gamboa Naon

Helena Sarin

Dave Mrugala

Jared Tarbell

Memo Akten

Espen Kluge

David Young

Sofia Crespo

Tom White

Cornelia Sollfrank

John Watkinson and Matt Hall

Rob Myers

Ed Fornieles

Kevin Abosch

Contemporary and Digital Art Fair (CADAF) hosts its VIP opening party Thursday 5 December, and then runs 6-8 December. Tickets are available online now.

Images courtesy of CADAF