Read Culture Miami Art Week 2023: “8 Minutes and 20 Seconds” by Marjan van Aubel is Ready to Glow Commissioned by Lexus for ICA Miami, a solar-powered sculptural artwork Julie Wolfson by Steve Benisty

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) will host a colorful new collaborative installation from Lexus and acclaimed Dutch solar designer Marjan van Aubel this Miami Art Week. The interactive work, positioned in the museum’s outdoor sculpture garden, will harness the power of the sun to great effect. Entitled “8 Minutes and 20 Seconds,” which refers to the time it takes light from the sun to reach the earth, the exhibit blends together van Aubel’s exploration of light and color and sound in concert with Lexus’ pursuit of innovative automotive design and sustainability to highlight their newest creation: the LF-ZC (Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst) concept car.

“We knew that we wanted to demonstrate the Lexus design ethos and commitment to carbon neutrality through an immersive artwork. In her solar practice, Marjan crafts design solutions that emphasize sustainability and innovation—values we share at Lexus,” says Brian Bolain, Global Head of Marketing for Lexus.

Random Studio, known for their spatial experience design, came on board to help realize van Aubel’s vision, which models the LF-ZC at-scale, though constructed with OPV sheets that cast colorful shadows as sunlight hits them throughout the day. Light and motion sensors within the sculpture will add to the installation’s interactive elements, aiming to be an immersive multi-sensory experience.

Coinciding with the installation, Lexus will once again host Lexus Art Series: Art and Innovation talks with Whitewall, a program of talks between Lexus ambassadors and industry leaders across the art and design worlds. In advance of the programming and installation, we spoke with van Aubel to learn more about the thrills of carbon neutrality.

How did this project originally come about? What were some of the first conversations about the intersection of your solar creations, Lexus, and the setting at the ICA?

I formed a relationship with Lexus earlier this year when I was a mentor for the Lexus Design Award, which supports emerging designers around the world to create new products that build toward a better, more sustainable future. I guided the winners through their process and helped them to realize their ideas. It was super-fun to do and also inspiring to work with the next generation of designers, who were working on exciting, sustainable, future-forward ideas.

After that program concluded, Lexus approached me with the idea of an immersive artwork directly inspired by the LF-ZC concept. I thought it would be interesting to bring my solar vision to reimagine the car as a sculpture that would be colorful, playful and interactive. Having work at ICA during Miami Art Week has been a massive opportunity to highlight design as a vehicle for change for a global audience.

What is your design process? From concept to planning out the elements and collaborating with partners like Random Studio?

I mostly work collaboratively with visionary partners. I have long admired Random Studio for their ability to blend technology and intelligent design in the creation of immersive experiences. So this project was a perfect fit to collaborate with them. It worked really well and the design development team at Random Studio has been instrumental in realizing the possibilities of interactivity in ways that both complement and expand my solar design practice.

How does this being an automobile themed project inspire you?

I wanted to recreate the feeling of driving. We used light, color and sound interplay with human actions to create a sensory experience. While the car stays on its location, it highlights the elements that give a notion of movement, where the surrounding changes constantly. Lexus uses beauty and simple, elegant design in an innovative way to create electric vehicles that are a step toward a carbon neutral future.

In what ways can you plan out the variations of the interactive aspects of the installation and how much will be up to variations that will happen with viewers?

When a viewer approaches the installation, it triggers a reaction from the installation through motion sensors. The movement of the audience is reflected in different ways, like ripples of light that travel in the same direction. The installation does include some scheduled elements, such as a bright light show that erupts at regular intervals.

Who created the sound/music for the “8 Minutes and 20 Seconds?” And how does that part of the sensory experience tell the story?

The sound design, composed by Sabina Charfauros and Malloy James, is an integral part of the overall experience. In designing this aspect of the installation, we specifically drew from the ambient sounds of nature, grounding the experience to its roots of sustainability. The woody bamboo notes of the composition are a nod to the bamboo material utilized throughout the interior of the LF-ZC concept car.

In what ways will this installation help viewers experience the importance of sustainability?

I hope that “8 Minutes and 20 Seconds” will inspire viewers to reflect on and imagine the ways clean energy can beautifully integrate with our everyday lives. The Organic Photovoltaic (OPV) solar cells are a practical aspect of the sculpture, and yet they also brim with life and color in a way that isn’t associated with the solar panels one might typically see on rooftops. When viewers experience this installation, they are witnessing sustainable technology in action and, simultaneously, I hope, they are taken away by the beauty of the design in action.

What is something that surprised you while creating “8 Minutes and 20 Seconds?” How did you feel seeing all of the elements come together?

Throughout this process, the design team has sought to deliver a spectacular experience, all built on this proof of concept that solar energy can thrill and delight us. Each detail has been designed to encourage viewer participation, so I’m excited for the final ingredient to be added: the audience’s presence.

The installation will open in December and be on view throughout Miami Art Week.