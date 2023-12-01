Read Culture Miami Art Week 2023: Acclaimed Artists Reimagine Toys for “PLAY by American Express Platinum” A nostalgic group exhibition will pop up on the sand at the Miami Beach EDITION Mike Tommasiello by Kumkum Fernando, courtesy of American Express

More and more we’ve observed an uptick in vintage memorabilia and an emphasis on nostalgia in art, design and culture. In conjunction with this forthcoming Art Basel Miami Beach 2023, taking place 8-10 December, the spirit of nostalgia will be channeled through an enveloping new exhibition orchestrated by American Express Platinum. As a long standing patron of the arts (they’ve previously engaged with artists such as Julie Mehetru and Kehinde Wiley to reimagine their Platinum Card), it comes as no surprise that they’re bringing to life a new, immersive art experience.

In conjunction with PlayLab, Inc. and Mattel Creations, PLAY by American Express Platinum will open on the beach of the Miami Beach EDITION from 7-9 December, 11AM to 5PM. The group show will feature classic toys reimagined as limited edition collectibles, from a roster of visionary artists that includes Salehe Bembury, Eny Lee Parker, Surin Kim, Serban Ionescu and Kumkum Fernando. The items will be available to purchase to Centurion and Platinum Members and will feature everything from a chess board and toy cars to plush objects and robots.

By Eny Lee Parker, courtesy of American Express

“Our Platinum Card Members are passionate about art and culture, and it’s our mission to fuel that passion,” Bess Spaeth, Senior Vice President of US Premium Products and Membership Rewards, tells us at the artist preview. “That’s why we partnered with today’s most interesting artists, with expertise across sculpture, architecture, design and fashion, to reimagine iconic toys as limited edition works of art that they not only want to engage with—but add to their personal collections.”

by Serban Ionescu, courtesy of American Express

Serban Ionescu is one of the artists tapped for the exhibit and experience. Ionescu created “City of Canals,” a chessboard and hand-sculpted chess piece set resembling other works from his art practice. “My favorite part of this collaboration,” he says, “was letting the imagination roam between scales, from the chess pieces to the large slide which will also be brought to life as an oversized playground installation that gallery guests can enjoy.”

Platinum and Centurion Card members, as well as their guests ,will be invited to PLAY beginning 7 December. It will be hosted on wondrous life-sized installations that reference seesaws, slides and a ball pit. The artistic pieces from the artists will be available for sale on a limited basis starting 10 December.